JANESVILLE
A 74-year-old woman was killed Friday in a traffic accident on Milton Avenue, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.
The crash occurred at 11:44 a.m. at the intersection of Milton Avenue and Refset Drive. A Cadillac was southbound on Milton and turning east into the Janesville Mall parking lot when it collided with a Chevrolet Cruze heading north, Lt. Mike Blaser said.
He declined to say which vehicle the woman was in. Police have notified her family but are giving them time to tell other relatives before releasing her name, he said.
Two others involved in the crash were treated for their injuries and released from the hospital.
One northbound lane of Milton was closed for about two hours while officers cleaned up the scene.
The accident's cause is still under investigation, but based on the amount of damage, speed was definitely a factor, Blaser said.
It will take several days for the police department and State Patrol to fully reconstruct the accident scene. Technology improvements have allowed police to paint a more thorough picture of serious accidents, and it takes more time to finalize those reports, he said.
Blaser expects that technology, which the department has had for about 1.5 years, to now be used for nearly all fatal crashes.
It's too early to say whether there will be any criminal charges or citations.
