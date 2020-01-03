JANESVILLE

A crash between a semi and a car that closed Interstate 90/39 north of Janesville on Friday evening resulted in one person being flown from the scene for medical care, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The incident between mile markers 169 and 170 occurred at about 5:39 p.m., according to a state Department of Transportation alert.

While one lane was closed initially, a follow-up DOT alert said all northbound lanes were closed. All lanes in both directions were closed for part of Friday night. The DOT said the northbound lanes were cleared at 9:22 p.m. Friday.

Extensive traffic backups were reported on the Interstate as a result of the crash and closures.

The alert suggested an alternate route for northbound traffic by exiting and going west on Highway 14 and then north on Highway 51 back to the Interstate.

