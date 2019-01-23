TOWN OF FULTON

One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 51 on Wednesday morning, Sgt. Kimberly Litsheim of the Rock County Sheriff's office said.

All lanes were blocked on Highway 51 at Manogue Road south of Edgerton for about three hours because of the crash.

The highway was re-opened.

The sheriff's office plans to release more information about the accident later in the day, Litsheim said.

