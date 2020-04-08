BELOIT

A fatal vehicle crash Tuesday night at an Alliant Energy natural gas regulator station caused a gas outage in Beloit, according to an Alliant Energy news release.

Police responded at about 7:11 p.m. Tuesday to a fatal single-vehicle crash the regulator station at Prairie Avenue and East Inman Parkway, according to a City of Beloit Police Department Facebook post.

The vehicle had rolled over twice and landed on a gas line, which ruptured the line. One of the occupants was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a local hospital, according to the post.

Police are currently investigating the accident.

Alliant Energy workers had to close an inlet valve to stop a gas leak caused by the crash. Gas was completely shut off to about 116 homes while repairs were made, according to an Alliant Energy news release.

Janesville and Beloit field technicians began gas relighting services at about 7:30 a.m. at affected residences after repairs to the station were finished, according to the news release.

Technicians will leave door hangers for customers not at home when technicians visit. Customers should call 800-225-4268 to make an appointment to relight gas service.

Service is expected to be restored by late Wednesday afternoon, according to the release.