JANESVILLE

Someone driving a semitrailer truck ran over and killed a motorcyclist Wednesday morning at Highway 11 near Interstate 90/39, and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding the driver.

At 8:08 a.m. Wednesday, sheriff deputies and other officials responded to East Highway 11 for a report of a traffic accident with injuries, according to a news release.

Witnesses said a motorcycle was on the off ramp of I-90/39 turning westbound onto Highway 11 when the semi failed to stop at a red light and ran over the motorcyclist, according to the release.

The semi driver, who was driving a white Volvo sleeper tractor pulling a white trailer, then fled the area going westbound, the release states.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department has scheduled an autopsy and will release the victim’s name after notifying family members, according to the release.

Those with information are asked to call the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244, Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.

