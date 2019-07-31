JANESVILLE

A 38-year-old Janesville man died in a traffic crash Wednesday morning on the city's east side, police said.

At 8:49 a.m., the man was driving a car west on Holiday Drive. After passing Sherwood Drive he collided with the back of a unoccupied SUV on the northwest side of the road, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.

The man was found dead and pinned in his vehicle.

Early indications were that the car was traveling at high speed, said police Sgt. Brian Vaughn.

Police are following up on information to help them determine the cause of the accident. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of all family members, the news release said.

The accident is under investigation