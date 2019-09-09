JANESVILLE
Police were searching for a missing Milwaukee woman visiting a friend in Janesville over the weekend, according to a police department news release.
Kaitlyn V. Spott was located and is safe.
Updated: September 9, 2019 @ 9:35 am
