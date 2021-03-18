TOWN OF MILTON
Authorities have narrowed their search for a missing Milton man to the northwest side of Bowers Lake, which is where the man’s two dogs were found dead in the water a little after 11 a.m. Thursday, Sheriff Troy Knudson said.
Volunteers have been pulled out of the search because authorities need people specifically trained to do a water search, Knudson said.
Bowers Lake is northwest of Storrs Lake.
Volunteers helped authorities Thursday morning in a search for Kevin J. Doyle, 66, who went missing Wednesday after taking his dogs for a walk at Storrs Lake.
Doyle left his home with his two yellow Labrador retrievers at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to hike trails at the lake and was not heard from afterward.
Knudson said the search continued Wednesday night until around midnight and then resumed Thursday morning without success.
Knudson said volunteers were lined up to comb through the wooded area. No more volunteers were needed immediately, but they could be used in a second effort around noon or early afternoon, he said.
Those interested in helping should monitor the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Knudson said.
Those who want to help search should know it will be wet and cold, and footing is treacherous, so they should dress for those conditions and be physically able, Knudson said.
Knudson asked that people keep an eye out for Doyle's two yellow Labs.
"I just have to say, we express our appreciation to all these different teams and individuals who’ve come to help this search. It certainly is a difficult time for the family here," Knudson said.
Another search effort with volunteers is planned for 12:30 p.m. Volunteers may park at 257 Sunnyside Drive.
"If this search does not produce results, another foot search will be conducted later in the day," according to a sheriff's office announcement. "If volunteers have specialized training or equipment, they should directly contact Sgt. Shena Kohler at 608-290-6135."
Private rescue dogs, horses and ATVs have arrived with some of the volunteers, while fire and law enforcement agencies from the area have deployed drones.
At least two search boats were launched on the lake, emergency communications indicated.
As of late morning, the search included about 85 people, including volunteers, first responders, and trained search and rescue groups, Knudson said.
A National Guard helicopter arrived around 10:15 a.m.
The search remains concentrated in Storrs Lake Park and surrounding properties, Knudson said.
Doyle is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 170 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes, and a white mustache and goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and khaki pants, with a prosthetic leg.
Doyle’s car was found at the lake Wednesday. Authorities said they were not able to get a response from his cellphone.
Asked why volunteers were kept away Wednesday, Knudson said authorities wanted to give search dogs the opportunity to do their jobs.
Anyone with information about Doyle’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Rock County 911 Communications Center at 608-757-2244.
This story will be updated.