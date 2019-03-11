JANESVILLE

A man who jumped off the Monterey Bridge on Monday afternoon was pulled from the Rock River by firefighters and is getting mental health treatment, police said.

The man was pulled from the river by a water rescue team in a boat downstream shortly before 4 p.m.

The Rock County 911 Communication Center had received a phone call at about 3 p.m. from a male who said he was going to jump off the bridge, and then the phone line disconnected, according to a police news release.

Police found the man on the bridge. As officers approached, the man climbed over the railing, according to the release.

Police closed the bridge, which carries Highway 51 through Janesville, while they talked with the man for about an hour.

“We had a negotiator talking to him, and he was pretty adamant that he was going to jump in the river, and then he did,” Sgt. Jimmy Holford said.

Denise Stutika, the Edison Middle School liaison officer, was the negotiating officer. She responded to the scene from the middle school, Holford said.

A Gazette photographer on the scene reported seeing a man sitting on the ledge of the bridge facing west and multiple police officers trying to talk to him.

A construction worker near the scene said the area of the river near where the man jumped is about 5 feet deep.

Holford said the man is getting mental health treatment.

The man was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the release.

Editor’s note: It is the policy of The Gazette to cover suicides or suicide attempts that create a public spectacle. A different photo published with this story earlier was removed after a debate among newsroom staff.