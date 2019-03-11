190312_BRIDGE01
A man jumps off the Monterey Bridge shortly before 3 p.m. Monday into the Rock River.

 Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE

A man who jumped off the Monterey Bridge on Monday afternoon is alive.

The man was pulled from the river by the Janesville Fire Department's water rescue team shortly before 4 p.m. 

Police tried to negotiate with the man, who is getting mental health treatment, Sgt. Jimmy Holford said. 

“We had a negotiator talking to him, and he was pretty adamant that he was going to jump in the river, and then he did,” Holford said.

Denise Stutika, the Edison Middle School liaison officer, was the negotiating officer. She responded to the scene from the middle school.

Police responded to the bridge on Center Avenue, between Delavan Drive and Riverside Street, around 3:15 p.m. Monday for a man threatening to jump, Holford said. 

A Gazette photographer on the scene reported seeing a man sitting on the ledge of the bridge facing west and multiple police officers trying to talk to him.

A construction worker near the scene said the area of the river near where the man jumped is about 5 feet deep.

