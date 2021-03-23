MILTON
The man whom authorities asked for the public's help in finding Tuesday has been found safe, according to an updated Silver Alert.
Authorities earlier on Tuesday asked for the public’s help in finding a man who was last seen at a Milton restaurant Tuesday morning.
Reported missing was Dean D. Birkeness, 87, who went to a Milton restaurant at about 10 a.m. Tuesday at 100 Front St.. Employees there told authorities that he left about 11 a.m., and the Silver Alert states he did not return home as planned.
The update does not explain how or where Birkeness was found Tuesday.
At the time he was reported missing, his vehicle was last known to be traveling north on Interstate 41 at mile marker 127 near Caledonia as of about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to the alert.
