JANESVILLE

Kennedy Road is scheduled to close from 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, under Interstate 90/39, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

The DOT had previously scheduled the road to be closed starting Tuesday evening.

Crews will be removing the old Interstate southbound bridge during the closure. Emergency access for police, fire and EMS vehicles will be provided, according to the release.

Work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For more information, visit facebook.com/wisconsini3990project.