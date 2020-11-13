JANESVILLE

Craig High School and Marshall Middle School will shut down in-person learning through at least Thanksgiving break because of the number of staff and students who are infected with COVID-19, the Janesville School District announced Friday.

Both schools will pivot to virtual instruction starting Tuesday, district officials said in a news release.

More information will be sent to families Monday, which will be a noninstructional day for students, according to the release.

Virtual instruction will continue through Tuesday, Nov. 24, and students will have the rest of the week off for Thanksgiving break, the release states.

The release did not disclose how many staff or students are thought to have active COVID-19 cases, but it said the closure decisions follow district coronavirus protocols and guidance from the Rock County Public Health Department.

School officials and the district's communications office on Friday afternoon did not immediately respond to a Gazette request for more details.

This is the second time since the start of the school year that Craig has closed its doors because of COVID-19. When high school students returned the first time, they followed an alternating schedule that staggered the days that half the student body attended school in person.

Roosevelt Elementary School also had to pivot to virtual learning but is expected to resume in-person learning Monday.

The schools Friday planned to send students home with computers and tablets. Parents who want to pick up their student's computer can call the school to schedule pickup.

It’s not clear how the latest pivot will affect winter athletics at the high school, which had been set to resume Dec. 1.

Free lunches and breakfasts will be available for curbside pickup at both schools from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday on days school is in session. Meals will not be available Nov. 25-27, according to the release.