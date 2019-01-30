Local organizations, government offices and school districts have announced closures and cancellations for Thursday as frigid weather is expected to continue across southern Wisconsin.

School districts to be closed Thursday include:

The Janesville School District, including clubs, athletic programs, early childhood programs, and the P4J programs at Adams, Jackson, Jefferson, Madison, Washington and Wilson elementary schools.

The Milton School District.

The Whitewater Unified School District.

All Rock County Court appearances are canceled and will be rescheduled.

UW-Whitewater announced earlier this week that classes are canceled until 8 a.m. Friday.

The state Division of Motor Vehicles announced its offices will be open Thursday after being closed Wednesday.

The DMV urged people to check whether they can complete their business online at wisconsindmv.gov before they venture into the cold.

Other offices will open their doors later than usual.

The administrative offices for the town of Beloit and the town's police department will open at 10 a.m. Thursday. The same goes for the Social Security office in Janesville.

For a full list of cancellations and delays, go to www.wclo.com/closings.