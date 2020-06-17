JANESVILLE

Janesville police are looking for a dark-colored Pontiac they believe was involved in a drive-by shooting on the near west side on Wednesday.

Two people who were standing outside in the 200 block of Madison Street ran when they heard the shots, and nobody was injured, sat Lt. Charles Aagaard of the police detectives unit.

Aagaard said the Pontiac was a Bonneville or similar model, possible of the 2000 to 2005 model years, with chrome or silver rims.

The driver was the shooter and the car's only occupant, Aagaard said.

A report of someone being shot at 238 Madison St. came in at 11:29 a.m.

At the scene shortly after noon, Sgt. Brian Vaughn said police found no indication that anyone was shot, including no blood and no shell casings.

Squad cars blocked Madison Street between Laurel Avenue and Ravine Street.

Janesville police have recorded 97 mostly minor incidents at 238 Madison St. over the past two years.

Common calls were described as disturbances, "assist citizen" and noise complaints. The only incident possible involving a weapon was listeed as "armed subject," last Nov. 19.

Police have deemed the address to be a "nuisance residence," a reference to a city ordinance that requires police to work with landlords to improve conditions, sometimes including getting rid of lawbreaking tenants.

Landlords who fail to comply face fines and could lose their properties.

