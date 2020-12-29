Janesville-area residents should expect to wake up Wednesday with about 6 to 9 more inches of snow on the ground.
That’s 6 to 9 inches of heavy, wet, cling-fervently-to-your-car-and-all-other-surfaces snow, said Cameron Miller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sullivan.
Snow is expected to begin falling around 3 p.m. today in Janesville and will intensify around 6 or 7 p.m., Miller said. It's expected to continue through early morning, ending between 2 and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
The storm will affect the entire state, but southern Wisconsin will bear the brunt of it, Miller said.
The city of Janesville declared a winter weather emergency to begin at 7 p.m. and continue until snow removal efforts are finished, according to a news release.
Snow removal could take up to 10 hours after a weather event, according to city snow removal guidelines.
Janesville’s winter weather emergency protocol has changed slightly this year, and the expected storm will be residents' first experience with the new rules.
The most obvious change for residents is the permission to park in any municipal parking lot during an emergency.
Previously, certain lots were designated for emergency parking, but the council approved changes late this year to make such parking more accessible citywide.
Parking on city streets during a winter weather emergency is prohibited and can result in a $50 fine, according to the city's news release.
Property owners are expected to clear snow and ice from sidewalks within 72 hours after a snow event ends, under city ordinance.
Downtown properties are expected to have sidewalks cleared within 48 hours.
Miller advises residents to be cautious when removing heavy snow and to take frequent breaks to avoid physical strain.
A winter storm warning from the National Weather Service will remain in effect until noon Wednesday, according to a Rock County Sheriff's Office news release.
Residents are encouraged to travel only when necessary and to use extreme caution.
Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 20s throughout the storm, Miller said.
Temperatures and proactive road treatment should prevent widespread ice accumulation on roads, but snow can still produce slick driving conditions, he said.
The village of Clinton declared a snow emergency from 5 p.m. Tuesday until noon Wednesday. Alternate parking is available in the municipal parking lot in the 200 block of Mill Street.
The city and town of Beloit also announced a snow emergency from 4 p.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Beloit news release.
Residents shouldn't discount the idea of a snowy first day of 2021, too. An additional storm system is expected to barrel through the region Friday, bringing a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain, Miller said.
Meteorologists will monitor that system more closely when the Tuesday storm ceases, Miller said.
Regional climate predictions show the possibility of a wet January with above-normal temperatures around the freezing mark, Miller said.