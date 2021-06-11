JANESVILLE
Authorities say a Janesville man arrested after an armed robbery early Friday morning at a Janesville gas station now will likely to be charged in a stabbing that police said happened in late May in Dane County.
The Madison Police Department said in a release that Trevor C. Michaels, 30, Janesville, was taken into custody by police in Rock County on Friday.
Madison police said authorities expect to forward charges of first- degree attempted homicide in an early morning stabbing May 30 on Badger Road in Madison.
Police said the stabbing left one person seriously injured.
Janesville police said on Friday they'd arrested Michaels as a "person of interest" in an armed robbery police said happened at 5:07 a.m. Friday at Golden Oil BP, 1840 Beloit Ave., Janesville.
The suspect in that robbery had entered the station showing a firearm. The suspect demanded money but did not receive any, according to the release.
The store clerk was not injured, according to the release.
The suspect fled the scene and got into a white Chevrolet Avalanche with gray trim and headed north on Beloit Avenue. Shortly after the robbery, police saw the suspect’s vehicle in Beloit.
Police started a vehicle pursuit, and the suspect crashed near the intersection of Rockport Road and Walnut Street. The suspect was arrested and poses no further threat to the community, according to the release.
Later Friday, police said they arrested Trevor C. Michaels, 30, of Janesville as a "person of interest" in this case. He is being held at the jail on a probation matter.
Police didn't make clear whether Michaels was the person arrested after the Friday vehicle pursuit, and they haven't described what connection to the Friday robbery Michaels might have had.
Police are still investigating the robbery. Anyone with information about the robbery should call the police department at 608-755-3100, call Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 tip app.
Update: This story was updated Saturday with information on an arrest on a Dane County stabbing case.