BELOIT

A 46-year-old Janesville man has been identified as the victim in Tuesday's fatal vehicle crash at an Alliant Energy natural gas regulator station in Beloit.

Epigmenio C. Olvera was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The crash caused a gas outage in Beloit, Alliant Energy officials said.

Police responded about 7:11 p.m. Tuesday to a single-vehicle crash at the regulator station at Prairie Avenue and East Inman Parkway, according to a Beloit Police Department Facebook post.

The vehicle had rolled over twice and landed on a gas line, which ruptured the line. One of the vehicle's occupants was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to a local hospital, according to the post.

Police are investigating the accident.

Alliant Energy workers had to close an inlet valve to stop a gas leak caused by the crash. Gas was shut off to about 116 homes while repairs were made, according to an Alliant Energy news release.

Janesville and Beloit field technicians began relighting services at about 7:30 a.m. at affected residences after repairs to the station were finished, according to the release.