A 68-year-old Janesville man died Monday after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 14 just west of the city.

A line of vehicles traveling eastbound at about 4 p.m. at Highway 14 and Hackbarth Road slowed for a vehicle turning onto West River Drive.

A Chevrolet Silverado driven by Gerald E. Field, 36, of Watertown, failed to slow down and struck a Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by the 68-year-old Janesville man, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. The impact pushed the motorcycle into the rear of a Honda Accord driven by Johanna E. Yoder, 72, of Crystal Lake, Illinois, according to the release.

The Janesville man was transported to a local hospital where he later died. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the release.

Authorities believe Field was falling asleep prior to the crash, according to the release, and he will be cited for inattentive driving.

Highway 14 was shut down for about two hours between East River Road and County E, just west of the Rock River, said a spokesman for Rock County Communications.