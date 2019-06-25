JANESVILLE

The Janesville Town Square Gran Prix bicycle races were suspended as severe weather passed through the area, according to a city announcement.

A race was stopped around 1:50 p.m. as a thunderstorm approached.

Races resumed at 2:45 p.m. with the Masters 40+

Races for the rest of the afternoon were rescheduled to start at 3:35 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 6:10 p.m. 6:50 p.m. and 8:10 p.m.

The National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southern Rock County until 2:30 p.m., saying there was potential for high winds and hail.

Janesville Emergency Management advised spectators and participants to seek shelter. Emergency shelters are available at the YMCA, First Congregational Church, The Venue/Voigt Music Center and the Janesville Woman's Club.

“The weather situation is expected to continue intermittently until evening,” according to the announcement.