JANESVILLE

A crash on Interstate 90/39 closed the left southbound lane near Highway 11 and East Racine Street, but the lane has since be opened, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The crash happened at 5:01 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 176, according to the department notification. A notification at 5:32 p.m. said the incident was cleared.

The Wisconsin State Patrol handled the incident.

This story was updated at 5:45 p.m. Sunday to reflect the lane being opened.