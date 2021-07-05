JANESVILLE
Holiday traffic backed up on the Interstate and was diverted onto surface roads on Janesville’s northeast side after three semitrailer trucks crashed on I-90/39 on Monday morning.
A Wisconsin State Patrol official said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday near Milton- Harmony Townline Road north of Janesville. Three semis apparently crashed in the northbound lanes. The official said at least one of the semis crashed through a concrete median in the middle of the Interstate, resulting in a complicated crash scene requiring an extensive cleanup effort.
The state patrol in a news release said the crash caused one semi to erupt in flames. One person had “minor injuries” in the crash. The vehicles involved apparently took out “several hundred” feet of barriers in the middle of the Interstate.
The major tie-up resulted from crews having to remove and reset barriers damaged in the crash.
Both northbound and southbound lanes of the Interstate were shut down from the Highway 11 interchange on Janesville’s south side to just north of Edgerton. Janesville police wrestled with thousands of cars that were being detoured along the city’s surface streets, including through the heavily traveled and construction-laden intersection of highways 14 and 26.
Images from a state Department of Transportation camera at I-90/39 near the Racine Street interchange showed traffic backed up for miles to the south. The state patrol said backups were happening both south of Janesville and north of Edgerton.
Detour routes around the crash were fueling a steady queue of cars along Highway 14/Humes Road on Janesville’s north side through the morning and afternoon. The influx was leading to unusual backups of local traffic along some neighborhood side streets, including parts of residential Lexington and Pontiac drives.
“It’s backing up. It’s clogging up the intersections here,” one Janesville police officer dispatched on the radio at about 2:48 p.m.
The officer was talking about traffic along Highway 26 on Janesville’s north side, one of the stretches where thousands of vehicles were still being diverted around the crash area several hours after the crash was reported.
All lanes of the Interstate between Janesville and Edgerton were reopened shortly before 7 p.m. Monday after being closed for most of the day, according to a traffic alert from the state Department of Transportation.
This story was updated at 7 p.m. to say Interstate 90/39 is now fully open after a crash earlier Monday.