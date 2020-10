BELOIT

The right northbound lane on Interstate 43 near southbound Interstate 90/39 and eastbound Interstate 90/39 are closed because of a crash, according a state Department of Transportation traffic alert.

The accident occurred at 7:50 a.m. Lanes are expected to reopen in two hours.

The off-ramp from northbound I-90/39 has reopened to traffic.

This story will be updated.