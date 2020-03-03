JANESVILLE
Northbound Interstate 90/39 near Racine Street was closed for an accident on Tuesday morning but has now re-opened.
The closure came after an accident involving a jackknifed semitrailer truck was reported at 9:38 a.m.
The interstate re-opened less than an hour later, according to a state Department of Transportation alert.
No one was transported for injury, the Janesville Fire Department reported.
Janesville police officers guided traffic at the roundabout at Racine Street, causing some delays.
A Rock County 911 Communications dispatch supervisor said the center received multiple calls for accidents on the interstate this morning.
Wisconsin State Patrol is handling the incident.