TOWN OF AVON

A Saturday night crash temporarily closed both lanes of Highway 81 in the far southwestern corner of Rock County, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The lane closures were on Highway 81 between South Avon Store Road and County T in the town of Avon. County T separates Rock County from neighboring Green County.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes were initially closed. The crash occurred at 9 p.m. Saturday and was cleared at 11:09 p.m.

A Rock County Communications Center shift supervisor named Matt who would not provide his last name said the crash resulted in injuries, but he had no further information about the cause or how many vehicles were involved.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office handled the incident.