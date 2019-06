DARIEN

Highway 14 in Darien has reopened, according to the state Department of Transporation.

The highway was closed Friday morning because of a traffic accident, according to a state Department of Transportation alert.

The alert was sent at 11:17 a.m. for the intersection of Highway 14 and Badger Parkway.

A follow-up alert at 12:04 p.m. indicates the site is cleared.

No other information was immediately available.