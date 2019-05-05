EVANSVILLE

A two-vehicle crash shut down both lanes of Highway 14 north of Evansville late Sunday afternoon, according to a news release.

The crash was reported at 5:34 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 14 and Highway 59. Highway 14 was closed between Holt Road and Highway 59, Rock County Communications Center Shift Supervisor Mark Elland said.

The scene was cleared and the road reopened at 6:21 p.m., according to an updated news release.

Elland was not sure if there were injuries. The Rock County Sheriff's Office, Evansville Police Department and Evansville Fire Department handled the accident, he said.

This is the second Highway 14 closure in as many days.

A Saturday night accident on the east end of Janesville left one man dead. The driver in one of the vehicles, Thomas Bluhm, was arrested on charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, second-offense operating while intoxicated and second-offense operating while intoxicated causing injury.

This story may be updated.

