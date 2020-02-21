JANESVILLE
Both lanes of Highway 51 south of the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport are now open, according to the Rock County Communications Center.
The highway was closed in both directions due to a semitrailer truck that overturned in the southbound ditch at 3:56 a.m. The truck was hauling trash or recycling from Madison.
Inspector Jake Devries said the cause of the crash is not clear. The truck rolled onto its side in the ditch. By 9 a.m., tow trucks had dragged the semi on its side out of the ditch and onto the pavement. Crews were attaching cables in preparation for tipping the truck back onto its wheels.
Traffic was detoured around the crash site on Driftwood Drive and Happy Hollow Road.
The crash remains under investigation.
This story will be updated.