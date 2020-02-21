JANESVILLE
Both lanes of Highway 51 south of the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport are now open after being closed for a semitrailer truck crash, according to the Rock County Communications Center.
The highway was closed in both directions because of a semitrailer truck that overturned in the southbound ditch at 3:56 a.m. Friday. The truck was hauling trash or recycling from Madison.
Inspector Jake Devries said the cause of the crash was not clear.
By 9 a.m., tow trucks had dragged the semi on its side out of the ditch and onto the pavement. Crews were attaching cables in preparation for tipping the truck back onto its wheels.
Traffic was detoured around the crash site on Driftwood Drive and Happy Hollow Road.
The crash remains under investigation.
This story will be updated.