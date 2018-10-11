JANESVILLE
West Highway 14 near Cassidy Road between Janesville and Evansville was briefly closed in both directions Thursday afternoon for a traffic crash, but has since reopened.
The call for the crash came in at 12:02 p.m. Thursday, according to the Rock County Communications Center.
Highway 14 was back open shortly after 1 p.m.
Lanes were blocked on Highway 14 between Cassidy and Fellows Road.
