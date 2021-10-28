01STOCK_ROADCLOSED02

JANESVILLE

East and westbound lanes on Highway 14 were closed east of Janesville because of a traffic crash Thursday morning.

The crash occurred near Emerald Grove Road and South Cemetery Road, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

The crash occurred at 6:33 a.m.

All lanes are now open.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you