Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
JANESVILLE
East and westbound lanes on Highway 14 were closed east of Janesville because of a traffic crash Thursday morning.
The crash occurred near Emerald Grove Road and South Cemetery Road, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.
The crash occurred at 6:33 a.m.
All lanes are now open.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!