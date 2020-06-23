JANESVILLE

A natural gas leak from a gas line struck by an excavator was fixed at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, about an hour after homes downwind were evacuated.

The 2-inch line was broken under the intersection of McKinley and Academy streets. Alliant Energy crews stopped the leak and were checking evacuated homes in the area for natural gas and reconnecting gas appliances before letting people back into their homes, said Ron Bomkamp, a battalion chief with the fire department.

Janesville firefighters were dispatched at about 1:24 p.m. to McKinley Street at Academy Street. That section of McKinley Street is being reconstructed.

A Gazette reporter at the scene reported smelling natural gas at 2 p.m. He saw two ambulances standing by and people evacuating from homes. Streets in the area were closed.

This story will be updated.