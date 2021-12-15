JANESVILLE
Rock County prosecutors say a former Rock County Sheriff’s Deputy faces charges that he gave illegal drugs to three male juveniles and repeatedly sexually assaulted them for several years, mostly prior to the time he worked in the sheriff’s office.
In separate alerts, the state Department of Criminal Investigation and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that authorities arrested former Milton resident Gary A. Huber, 34, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Authorities say the former Rock Count cop and former U.S. Marine abruptly quit his job with the sheriff’s office in July after allegations surfaced that he’d sexually assaulted several juvenile males for years between 2010 and 2016.
Authorities said Huber had been hired onto the sheriff’s department in August of 2016 and quit July 1.
On Monday, Huber, police arrested Huber in Fort Wayne on suspicion of 10 counts of “various sex crimes against children” ranging in ages from 8 to 15 that authorities believe occurred in Janesville and Milton between 2010 and 2016.
Huber faces one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 13, two counts of causing a child under 13 to view or listen to sex acts and three counts of indecent exposure, according to a criminal complaint filed this week in the Rock County District Attorney’s Office.
Authorities say he'll likely be extradited to Rock County for an initial hearing sometime in the next week.
According to the criminal complaint, witnesses told authorities in July that three males who know Huber say he’d repeatedly given them opioid pills, Fentanyl patches and marijuana and repeatedly sexually assaulted them on multiple occasions between May 1, 2010 and Dec. 31, 2016.
The males ranged in ages from 8 to 15 during the six-year period when the abuses are thought to have rolled out, according to the complaint.
Allegations include that Huber had showed them pornography, fondled them, and during one alleged incident in 2016, sexually assaulted the same male “at least three times” while the two sat in a parked pickup truck in the parking lot of a church in Janesville.
At the time of those assaults, the male said he was “14 or 15 years old.” The male claims that by that time, Huber had sold or given the male fentanyl pain patches and other opioid drugs “over 30 times,” according to the complaint.
The complaint is based on information gathered by the DCI the sheriff’s office, and the Janesville and Milton Police Departments.
Huber worked at the sheriff’s office from August 2016 until he resigned in July, but authorities said the allegations of sex crimes are from prior to the time Huber was a sheriff’s deputy in Rock County.
However, the tome some of the allegations appear to bleed into a four-month-long period between when Huber was hired by the sheriff’s office in the summer of 2016 and the end of December 2016, while he was actively employed at the sheriff’s office, according to a timeline laid out in the complaint.
It's not clear if Huber had been involved in local law enforcement in any capacity prior to his work at the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff’s office said in a statement that because the DCI is handling the bulk of an investigation, the sheriff’s office intends to issue no further comment or details at this time.
A witness said they’d learned of the scope and details of some of the alleged sex crimes during a family reunion picnic in the summer of 2021—almost five years after the activities were thought occurred—went to police.
The criminal complaint shows that police and the DCI began looking into the situation at the beginning of July after a witness told Janesville police officials of some of the allegations.
The sheriff’s office says it was made aware of “allegations of criminal behavior” against Huber after a complaint to the sheriff’s office on July 1, but that Huber refused to report to work and resigned the same day after police tried to contact him about some of the allegations.
According to the complaint, Huber has relatives in Fort Wayne. It’s not clear whether he’d moved to Indiana after he’d resigned from the force in the summer.
According to witness statements to investigators, Huber is a military veteran who’d served in the middle-east during the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts, but he’d lived in Janesville off and on between 2010 and 2021.
Prior to the period when Huber was alleged to have sexually assaulted and fondled the males, witnesses said Huber had for a time been confined to a wheelchair after an apparent combat injury.
For a period of time, Huber lived as a roommate at a residence in Janesville that for a time belonged to family of one of the males Huber’s alleged to have assaulted, fondled, given drugs and shown pornographic films on computers and an iPod device.
One of the males told investigators that Huber had warned him that if he told anyone about the incidents, they’d be ashamed of the male.