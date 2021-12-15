JANESVILLE
Rock County prosecutors say a former Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy faces charges that he gave illegal drugs to three boys and repeatedly sexually assaulted them for several years, mostly prior to the time he worked in the sheriff’s office.
In separate alerts, the state Department of Criminal Investigation and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that authorities arrested former Milton resident Gary A. Huber, 34, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Authorities say the former deputy and U.S. Marine abruptly quit his job with the sheriff’s office in July after allegations surfaced that he sexually assaulted several boys between 2010 and 2016.
Authorities said Huber had been hired by the sheriff’s department in August 2016 and quit July 1.
On Monday police arrested Huber in Fort Wayne on suspicion of 10 counts of “various sex crimes against children” ranging in age from 8 to 15. Authorities believe the crimes occurred in Janesville and Milton.
Huber faces one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 13, two counts of causing a child under 13 to view or listen to sex acts, and three counts of indecent exposure, according to a criminal complaint filed this week in the Rock County District Attorney’s Office.
Authorities say he'll likely be extradited to Rock County for an initial hearing next week.
According to the criminal complaint, witnesses told authorities in July that three males who know Huber said on several occasions he gave them opioid pills, fentanyl patches and marijuana and repeatedly sexually assaulted them on multiple occasions between May 1, 2010 and Dec. 31, 2016.
The boys ranged in ages from 8 to 15 during the six-year period when the abuses are thought to have occurred, according to the complaint.
The allegations include that Huber showed them pornography, fondled them and, during one alleged incident in 2016, sexually assaulted the same male “at least three times” while Huber and the male sat in a parked pickup truck in the parking lot of a church in Janesville.
At the time of those alleged assaults, the male said he was “14 or 15 years old.” The male claims that by then, Huber had sold or given him fentanyl pain patches and other opioid drugs “over 30 times,” according to the complaint.
The complaint is based on information gathered by the DCI, the sheriff’s office, and the Janesville and Milton police departments.
Authorities said the sex crime allegations precede Huber's time as a sheriff’s deputy in Rock County.
However, some of the allegations appear to overlap a four-month-long period between when Huber was hired by the sheriff’s office in the summer of 2016 and the end of December 2016, when he was employed at the sheriff’s office, according to a timeline laid out in the complaint.
It's not clear if Huber had been involved in local law enforcement in any capacity prior to his work at the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff’s office said in a statement that because the DCI is handling the bulk of the investigation, the sheriff’s office will have no further comment or details to report.
A witness said the scope and details of some of the alleged sex crimes came to light during a family reunion picnic this past summer—almost five years after the incidents were thought to have occurred.
The criminal complaint indicates that local police and the DCI began looking into the situation at the beginning of July after a witness spoke to Janesville police officials.
The sheriff’s office says it was made aware of “allegations of criminal behavior” against Huber after a complaint to the sheriff’s office July 1 but that Huber refused to report to work and resigned the same day that police tried to contact him about some of the allegations.
According to the complaint, Huber has relatives in Fort Wayne. It’s not clear whether he moved to Indiana after he resigned from the force this summer.
According to witness statements to investigators, Huber is a military veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan and that he had lived in Janesville off and on from 2010 to 2021.
Prior to the period when Huber was alleged to have sexually assaulted and fondled the boys, witnesses said Huber had for a time been confined to a wheelchair due to a combat injury.
For a period of time, Huber lived in a Janesville residence that belonged to family members of one of the boys Huber is alleged to have assaulted, fondled, supplied drugs and shown pornographic films on computers and an iPod.
One of the boys told investigators that Huber had warned him that if he told anyone about the incidents, people would shame him for being gay.