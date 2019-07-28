JANESVILLE

All residents in a 12-unit Janesville apartment complex will have to find other places to stay after a Sunday fire that left the building a total loss.

The afternoon blaze at 2826 Holiday Drive was reported by a resident at 3:31 p.m. Sunday. No residents were injured, although a firefighter was taken to a hospital with a hand laceration, Janesville Battalion Chief Ron Bomkamp said.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, but it started in the external rear of the building’s west side. Some residents speculated it might have come from a grill on a second-floor balcony.

Part of the roof on the west side of the two-story building caved in. Other areas were heavily charred.

Mina Wise had lived in the one-bedroom unit where the roof collapsed since November. She was at work in Madison when she learned the apartment was on fire, she said.

“As far as I know, all my stuff’s gone,” Wise said as she sat on a lawn across the street.

Red Cross responders were kind and comforting to her. She has donated to the humanitarian organization in the past, but Sunday was the first time she saw its workers in action, she said.

Wise also noted the generosity of some bystanders, who brought bags of takeout food for firefighters and displaced residents. Later, fire personnel handed out prepackaged dinners.

All residents of the building are displaced, but it was not clear Sunday evening exactly how many people had been living in the 12 units. All will receive stipends from the Red Cross to stay in hotels for a night or two, Wise said.

Red Cross Communications Officer Justin Kern wrote in an email to The Gazette that the agency was assisting roughly 20 people.

Resident Angella Gilson was not in the building when the fire started. She was unsure what happened to her cat, but she was hopeful her pet was fine because she lives on the side of the building opposite from the fire, she said.

Bomkamp said only four units had fire damage, but the rest had smoke and water damage. Firefighters were planning to let those who lived in the areas without fire damage into their apartments later Sunday night to collect their belongings.

The others will not be allowed back inside.

Bomkamp did not have a financial estimate of the damage, but he considered the building a complete loss.

Janesville police shut down Holiday Drive between Pontiac Drive and Carrousel Lane while firefighters responded. Three hours after the fire was reported, fire engines still stretched halfway around the building in a semicircle.

Thirteen departments responded to the fire, Bomkamp said.

Rock County agencies to respond included Janesville, Milton, Edgerton, Evansville, Brodhead, Orfordville, town of Beloit, city of Beloit and Clinton, Rock County Communications Center Shift Supervisor Mark Elland said.