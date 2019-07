JANESVILLE

A 38-year-old Janesville man died in a traffic crash Wednesday morning on the city's east side, police said.

The man was driving a car that hit a vehicle parked on Holiday Drive between Kennedy Road and Sherwood Avenue, police said.

Early indications were that the car was traveling at high speed, said police Sgt. Brian Vaughn.

Rock County Communications said the accident was reported at 8:49 a.m.

Vaughn said detectives are investigating.

This story will be updated.