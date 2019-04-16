JANESVILLE

Westbound Highway 11 was closed at Beloit Avenue early Tuesday morning after a semitrailer truck and SUV collided.

Deputies responded to the crash at 5:04 a.m. at the Highway 11 and Beloit Avenue intersection, according to a Rock County Sheriff's Office news release.

The driver of a 2004 Ford Expedition SUV was driving east on Highway 11 and trying to turn onto northbound Beloit Avenue. A semi-truck driver traveling on westbound Highway 11 struck the SUV as it turned in the intersection, according to the release.

The SUV sustained heavy damage, and the driver was extracted from the vehicle, according to the release.

The truck driver was a 24-year old from Gary, Indiana. He received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville.

The driver of the SUV was a 30-year old Janesville man. He suffered serious, non life-threatening injuries and was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center via ambulance and will be cited for driving while suspended and failure to yield right of way, according to the release.

Assisting agencies included State Patrol and Janesville Fire Department and EMS.

Highway 11 was closed to westbound traffic for about 30 minutes while emergency personnel secured the scene, and then one lane was opened.

The westbound side of the highway was expected to remain with only one lane open until about 9:30 a.m. in order to remove the semi-tractor and trailer.

.