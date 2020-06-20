The Janesville Fire Department and Rock County Sheriff’s Office have responded to a traffic crash with a reported injury Saturday on Highway 51 north of Janesville, according to the Rock County Communications Center.

The call for the accident came in at 2:41 p.m. Saturday at Highway 51 and EJF Townline Road, a center supervisor said.

Northbound traffic on Highway 51 was diverted east onto EJF Townline Road and then north onto Newville Road, the supervisor said.

A state Department of Transportation notice sent at 5:05 p.m. Saturday said the incident was cleared and all lanes of traffic were open.

Update: This article was updated at 5:10 p.m. Saturday.