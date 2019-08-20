JANESVILLE

A Milton man died early Tuesday in a multiple-vehicle crash that injured another driver on Interstate 39/90 near Avalon Road, the state Department of Transportation reported.

A semitrailer truck driven by a 38-year-old Sun Prairie man was southbound on I-39/90 at about 5 a.m. Tuesday when it was struck from behind by a Ford F350 pickup truck, according to a DOT news release.

The pickup, driven by a 34-year-old Madison man, became disabled and stopped in the left lane, where it was struck by a Chevy Silverado driven by a 23-year-old Milton man, blocking both southbound Interstate lanes, according to the release.

The Milton man died from his injuries, according to the release.

The Ford driver was taken to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville for non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.

Authorities are withholding the victims' names pending notification of family, the release states.

Traffic was rerouted off the southbound Interstate for almost four hours.

The accident remains under investigation.

This story will be updated.