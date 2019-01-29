Extreme cold weather expected Wednesday has triggered a number of closures in Rock and Walworth counties.

All Wednesday court appearances at the Rock County Courthouse have been canceled, but county offices will remain open. Rescheduled court dates will be sent to the individual parties, according to a county news release.

The Janesville School District has canceled all classes, clubs and events Wednesday, according to the district's website. Early childhood programs and the P4J programs at Adams, Jackson, Jefferson, Madison, Washington and Wilson elementary schools are also canceled.

Administrative offices at the Beloit Town Hall, 2871 S. Afton Road, and Beloit City Hall, 100 State St. will be closed Wednesday, according to news releases from those municipalities.

The Town of Beloit Police Department office and the Beloit Public Works building also will be closed.

Other city of Beloit cancellations include:

Beloit Transit Service. Bus service will resume at noon Thursday.

All city recreation programs scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday afternoon and evening programs remain scheduled.

Garbage and recycling pickup. Service will resume Thursday.

The Janesville Mall will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday and remain closed through Wednesday, according to WCLO radio. The mall will reopen at noon Thursday.

Ice Castles in Lake Geneva also will be closed Wednesday, according to a news release. Visitors who have bought Wednesday tickets have received refunds or have been given the opportunity to reschedule.

Ice Castles is scheduled to reopen Thursday, but attraction representatives are "continuing to diligently assess the weather situation," according to the release.

Blackhawk Bank will close all branch locations Wednesday. Updates will be posted on the bank's website and social media pages as officials assess whether to reopen Thursday, according to a news release.

All 16 locations of the First National Bank and Trust will be closed on Wednesday.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers also directed state agencies to close government offices for public business with a limited number of exceptions. The Department of Motor Vehicle Offices will be closed.

Several warming shelters have announced closures or modified their hours:

Beloit

Beloit Grinnell Senior Center, 631 Bluff St., will be closed until noon Thursday.

Salvation Army, 628 Broad St., will be open 24 hours but closed Friday.

Clinton

Clinton Public Library, 214 Mill St., will be closed until 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Clinton Senior Center, 508 Front St., will be closed until 10 a.m. Friday.

Janesville

Blackhawk Technical College, 6004 S. County G, will be closed until noon Thursday.

The Salvation Army, 514 Sutherland Ave., Janesville. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for daytime warming only.

Trinity Episcopal Church, 411 E. Court St. Janesville. Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday only.

House of Mercy, 320 Lincoln St., has more than 100 people on the waiting list. The shelter cannot serve as an overnight warming shelter at this time. Those in need should still register for services with the organization.

Milton

Milton Public Library, 430 E. High St. No. 100, will be closed Wednesday.

Ofordville

Orfordville Public Library, 519 E. Beloit St., may close at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Brodhead

Brodhead Public Library, 1207 25th St., will be closed Wednesday.

For a full list of cancellations and delays, go to www.wclo.com/closings.