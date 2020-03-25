JANESVILLE
Traffic on northbound Interstate 90/39 slowed to a crawl in Janesville on Wednesday morning, and then a crash closed both northbound lanes.
The slowdown was for pavement repairs that were expected to last until 2 p.m., but a crash occurred near the Racine Street exit shortly after 11 a.m., blocking both lanes while a fuel spill was cleaned up.
A State Patrol spokeswoman said at 2:30 p.m. that the interstate would re-open shortly.
During the closure, traffic was routed up the exit ramp and down the entrance ramp on the other side of Racine Street.
The crash involved four semitrailer trucks and another vehicle, and three people were injured, the spokeswoman said.
She had no word on the extent of the injuries.
The Department of Transportation sent an alert Tuesday warning that one northbound interstate lane would be closed Wednesday near the Highway 14 and Highway 26 interchanges in Janesville.
More repair work was scheduled for Thursday north of the Highway 26/Milton Avenue interchange and between Dane County AB and Highway 12/18, the Madison beltline.
A 10-foot width restriction will be enforced in those zones on Thursday.