BELOIT
The city and town of Beloit have declared snow emergencies starting Sunday morning.
The town on Saturday afternoon declared a snow emergency starting at 6 a.m. Sunday that runs until midnight Sunday.
The city's snow emergency will start at 7 a.m. Sunday and run for 24 hours, according to a city news release.
For the city, Beloit ordinances prohibit vehicles from parking or standing on city streets during such an emergency, the release states. Vehicles could be ticketed.
“Our plow drivers work all day and all night to keep our community’s roads safe for travel. Please help them out by moving your vehicle during the snow emergency,” Laura Pigatti Williamson, Beloit’s public works director, said in the release.
Designated emergency parking locations in the city are:
- Krueger Park Upper (Hackett Street at House Street): east lot.
- Krueger Golf Course (1611 Hackett St.): south lot.
- Wootton Park (Fourth Street at Maple Avenue): entire lot.
- Rotary Center (1220 Riverside Drive): between designated signs.
- Jones Pavilion at Riverside Park (access via Portland Avenue): entire lot.
- Heritage View Parking (627 Pleasant Ave.): north end of lot.
- Third Street (south lot): west side of lot along Fourth Street.
- Third Street (north lot): north end of lot between designated signs.
- Ironworks (Fourth Street): center area between designated signs.
- West Grand Avenue Lot (229 W. Grand Ave.): center area between designated signs.
- Telfer Park (2100 Cranston Road): southeast area between designated signs.
A map of designated areas is posted on the city’s website, beloitwi.gov.
The city's snow emergency will end at 7 a.m. Monday.
