MILTON

Residents in the Milton area who have CenturyLink phone service can dial 911 again after a brief outage, according to an alert from Rock County 911 Communications.

CenturyLink sent a notice to the communications center of service disruptions for customers in the Milton area Tuesday morning. The disruption was fixed about an hour later.

The communications center in its alert advised residents not to test 911 on their phones to see if it works.