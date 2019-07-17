BELOIT

Beloit police arrested a 32-year-old Rockford, Illinois, man Wednesday after an hours-long "tactical response" at an apartment on Burton Street, authorities said.

In a Facebook post, Beloit police said they arrested Alexander F. Duke after an earlier announcement that they had blocked off the 2200 block of Burton Street, where a man wanted for sex assault and kidnapping was holed up in an apartment with a "victim."

Beloit police spokeswoman Sarah Millard said Burton Street was reopened to traffic late Wednesday morning. Police took Duke into custody around 11 a.m.

Millard said police were called to the 2200 block of Burton Street shortly after midnight Wednesday by a resident who said a 32-year-old Rockford man had entered an apartment where a “29-year-old victim” lives.

Details were scant, but Millard said police considered the Burton Street resident to be the “victim” of crimes by the Rockford man.

The man is wanted by Rock County and Winnebago County, Illinois, authorities on felony counts of kidnapping, sexual assault and first-degree recklessly endangering safety, according to a news release.

A Rock County arrest warrant and criminal complaint were issued for Duke in April.

The Rock County charges are kidnapping, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and false imprisonment.

The complaint says that during an argument, Duke fired at a woman, who ducked just before the gun went off, and then he forced her into a car and drove to his Rockford residence.

The woman told police Duke repeatedly sexually and physically assaulted her in Rockford, the complaint says.

Tactical units from the Beloit and Janesville police departments confirmed Wednesday that Duke and the victim were in the Burton Street apartment, according to the release.

Millard said she didn't know whether Duke was armed, but she said police dealt with the situation over several hours. It's unclear whether police entered the apartment or whether the incident was being treated as a standoff or hostage situation.

Millard referred to police’s involvement as a “tactical response” prompted by the Rockford man’s history of “violence and possession of weapons.”