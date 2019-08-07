BELOIT

City of Beloit fire and police personnel were evacuating buildings early Wednesday near a gas main rupture, according to a Rock Count Communications Center supervisor.

A 29-year-old Beloit man crashed into the gas line after hitting another vehicle on Harrison Avenue and Woodward Avenue, according to City of Beloit Police Department update.

Police had been following the suspect for a traffic violation at Wisconsin Avenue and Henry Avenue. Shortly after terminating the pursuit at Harrison Avenue and White Avenue, the suspect crashed into another vehicle, according to the release.

The suspect drove into the gas main. The other driver hit a pole and landed on the roof of their vehicle. Both drivers were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.

Crews shut off the gas leak at 2:22 a.m. Wednesday.

The Beloit man was arrested for suspected fleeing and other violations.

An investigation is on-going with help from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

This story may be updated.