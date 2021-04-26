TOWN OF JANESVILLE
A fierce wind blew across a hilltop farmstead west of Janesville on Monday, feeding flames that destroyed a barn and threatened to do the same to the farmhouse.
The 4800 block of County A was closed as fire departments from around the county took turns delivering water to fight the fires. The road reopened at about 7:45 p.m. Monday night, according to Rock County Communications Center supervisor.
Janesville Battalion Chief Ryan Murphy said firefighters tried to get to the house early on during the incident, but the heat from the wind-whipped flames kept them away.
The wind blew thick black smoke from south to north across County A.
Later, after the fire had consumed most of the barn, firefighters were able to aim streams of water onto the house, where flames were shooting through the roof, but they could not fight the fire up close.
"We can't get crews in there because we can't overcome the speed of the wind," Murphy said.
Pieces of siding on the house and an attached garage melted, hanging like rags in the wind.
The call came in at 2:43 p.m. Monday at 4829 W. County A, where Schuler's Jewelers is located. At about 3:30 p.m., Murphy said no one had been injured.
There was no immediate word on the fire's cause, but observers had no doubt the strong winds were a major factor in spreading the fire from an outbuilding to the barn and then the house.
It appeared the fire did not touch several other buildings on the site.
Chris Zimborski said he and his father, James Combs, were remodeling part of the house's interior when he noticed the blaze.
"I looked out the window, and it was just black smoke," he said.
Zimborski went outside and saw someone with a hose spraying the fire on the side of the barn.
Zimborski said he called to his father, telling him to call 911.
