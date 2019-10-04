CLINTON

All lanes on Highway 140 are blocked near Creek Road because of a gas line leak, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

The incident occurred at 10:44 a.m. Lanes are expected to re-open in two hours, according to the release.

Southbound motorists should use an alternate route west onto Highway 14 then south on Interstate 90/39, north on Interstate 43 and return to southbound Highway 140. Northbound traffic should use this route in reverse, according a new release.

This story will be updated.