TOWN OF TURTLE

All lanes are now open on Highway 67 near Turtle Town Hall Road after a traffic crash, according to a Department of Transportation news release.

The incident occurred at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The site is in the town of Turtle just outside the Beloit city limits.

The scene was clear at 5:38 p.m. The Rock County Sheriff's Office handled the accident.

A spokesman with the Rock County Communications Center said he was unsure of how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.