BELOIT
Lanes and exit ramps were blocked on Interstate 43 at I-90/39 early Monday morning because of a traffic incident, according to a state Department of Transportation traffic alert.
Ramps and lanes are now open to traffic.
Cloudy with periods of rain. High 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: March 9, 2020 @ 11:29 am
