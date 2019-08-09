UPDATE: All lanes opened on Highway 81 Gazette staff 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save ORFORDVILLEAll lanes were blocked on Highway 81 near Cox Road Friday morning for a traffic accident, according to at state Department of Transportation.Lanes are now open. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Summer Source Summer Source 2019 Your guide to summer fun throughout Rock and Walworth counties. Gazette Poll Click on the poll question to view the full results. The Sunday story "Circuit City" explored Janesville's culture of cruising along Milton Avenue. What is your opinion of this teenage pastime? You voted: It's mostly harmless. Cruising is preferable to some of the other crazy things that teens do Cruising should be allowed to continue, but the police should do a better job of enforcing traffic laws The city council should end cruising. It's more dangerous than many people realize, and it disturbs nearby residential areas Vote View Results Back Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Upcoming Events Aug 9 Covered Bridge Days Fri, Aug 9, 2019 downtown Brodhead Aug 9 Garden Art Exhibit: "Dazzling Dragonfly" Fri, Aug 9, 2019 Rotary Botanical Gardens Aug 9 Farm Camp Fri, Aug 9, 2019 Daluge Farm Aug 9 Fitness Class - Wake Up with Yoga Fri, Aug 9, 2019 Edgerton Hospital, Classroom D Aug 9 Apprentice Camp Fri, Aug 9, 2019 Old World Wisconsin The Latest Left northbound lane on I-90/39 closed near Janesville Janesville police warn of heavy traffic for second GM brick giveaway Cepeda: Violent video games don't cause shootings, but they do have social costs Guest Views: Blagojevich isn't a victim Other Views: 50 years ago, Woodstock gave peace a chance UPDATE: All lanes opened on Highway 81 Glen Loyd Videos: Decorah eaglets comeback kids Edgerton Fire Department honors four people for their lifesaving actions Public record for Aug. 9, 2019 Miller: Football is in the air, and it smells good Latest News Left northbound lane on I-90/39 closed near Janesville Janesville police warn of heavy traffic for second GM brick giveaway Your Views: Store clerks are key in stopping tobacco addiction Cepeda: Violent video games don't cause shootings, but they do have social costs Guest Views: Blagojevich isn't a victim Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections Articles‘Just trying to have fun:’ Milton Avenue, Janesville's main drag, is still cruisingYoung Rock County man sent to prison for death of his friendJanesville Perkins restaurant closedJanesville's overnight parking for the homeless beginsDeath notices for Aug. 4, 2019‘Rare circumstance:’ Rookie officer handles cold case murder confessionDeath notices for Aug. 6, 2019Seth Connor StricklinBeloit couple plead no contest to child neglect chargesChristopher Donald Gebhardt Images Videos CollectionsRock County 4-H Fair 2019Top sports photos for July 2019 Stocks Market Data by TradingView